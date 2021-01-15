YouTube Announces 132 Black Creator and Artist Grant Recipients From Around The World / WATCH

*Black creators have played an important role in shaping the culture on YouTube. From fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness, Black creators have raised the bar for how all creators engage with their audience, build community, and propel the YouTube platform forward. The #YouTubeBlack community is filled with talented, brilliant, passionate, and driven creatives, and YouTube is honored to equip these awesome creators with additional resources to match their drive.

YouTube is excited to spotlight Black creatives and to continue to center both their voices and perspectives. As part of that mission, the YouTube team has developed the #YouTubeBlack Voices grant program — an initiative dedicated to investing in Black creators & artists and equipping them with the resources needed to succeed on the platform. This grant program is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global, multi-year commitment to empower Black creators and artists on YouTube, as well as to produce and acquire new YouTube Original programs, focusing on racial justice and Black experiences.

In 2016, some of the largest and most-influential Black creators on YouTube came together for the first-ever #YouTubeBlack Summit. That moment was the start of a movement – both on the platform and off – that became the #YouTubeBlack community. Over the years YouTube continued to partner and build specific programming for the #YouTubeBlack community – summits, workshops and events like #YouTubeBlack FanFest.

After many months of collaboration, YouTube is excited to introduce its inaugural class of 36 #YouTubeBlack Voices creator grantees from the United States, who are part of 132 creators from across the world.

In the coming months, YouTube will work closely with the Class of 2021. This will include dedicated partner support, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participation in an intensive development program that will focus on training in production, community engagement and wellbeing, followed by ongoing workshops and networking programs.

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is only part of the comprehensive work currently underway to make YouTube a place where Black artists, creators, and users can share their stories and feel protected. This is the first round of investments being made in creators and artists from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. Over the next few years, YouTube will directly invest in 500+ creators and artists from across the world to support, grow, and fund their channels and content development.