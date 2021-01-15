Tyler Perry’s ‘Haves and the Have Nots’ to End After 8 Seasons on OWN

*Tyler Perry’s hit OWN drama series “The Have and the Have Nots” will end its run after 8 seasons.

“’The Haves and the Have Nots’ was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

The “Haves and the Have Nots” centers on the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families of Savannah, Georgia and their domestic workers. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis and Brock Yurich.

Following the announcement, Crystal Fox tweeted: “For EVERY one of you that have hung with us or left & continued to check back in since 2013, THANK YOU! From the depths of my heart & from the struggles I’ve faced to persevere while hoping/ believing I might have something to share that YOU would want to tune in for!”

When the show wraps “The Haves and the Have Nots” will have aired 196 episodes.

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes.”

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25.