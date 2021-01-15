Tessa Thompson Inks First-Look Deal with HBO, Will Produce Two Book Adaptations

*Tessa Thompson, through her new production company Viva Maude, has inked an HBO deal with two shows already in the works.

According to Deadline, Thompson’s deal with HBO and HBO Max will see the actress executive produce two book adaptations for “Who Fears Death” and “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to officially launch my production company, Viva Maude, which has been a real passion project and labour of love over the last few years,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m elated to begin this partnership and to bring entertaining and impactful television projects to my friends and collaborators at HBO and HBO Max. Together we are committed to developing interesting and inclusive stories with inventive creators and to discover new voices and visionaries.”

READ MORE: Tessa Thompson Confirms ‘Creed III’ in the Works, Michael B. Jordan to Direct

Funny story ! We were making a gown, and it wasn’t quite right… and then @CHANEL happened to send this perfect blue one! A true Cinderella moment! #SylviesWatchParty https://t.co/dZxpYA7zNh — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) December 28, 2020

Here’s more from Complex:

Who Fears Death is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s novel of the same name. The coming of age tale follows the protagonist Onyesowu, and is set in post-apocalyptic Central Africa. Okorafor’s main character “must go on a journey from self-reproach to love, but to do so she’ll have to overcome untold obstacles—defeating her hated sorcerer father and becoming the instrument of prophetic deliverance for a land of oppressed people, all the while fighting to master the terrifying powers growing inside her.”

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin is also attached to executive produce the project, along with showrunner/writer Aïda Mashaka Croal.

At HBO Max, Thompson is executive producing an adaptation of “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” by Deesha Philyaw. The collection of story stories was finalist for the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction. The nine stories center on Black women, church, and sexuality, per Deadline.

Thompson, meanhwile, previously revealed that Michael B. Jordan will star in and direct the third installment in the hit boxing franchise “Creed.”

“He is directing the next Creed,” she said in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “We’re not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year,” the actress, who plays Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Creed series, added. “Who knows what happens? … I don’t know if he’ll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha],” who is her co-star in the new film “Sylvie’s Love.”