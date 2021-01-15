Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Tessa Thompson Inks First-Look Deal with HBO, Will Produce Two Book Adaptations

By Ny MaGee
0

Tessa+Thompson+IMDb+Studio+Acura+Festival+Q_WjzH9YggMl
Getty

*Tessa Thompson, through her new production company Viva Maude, has inked an HBO deal with two shows already in the works. 

According to Deadline, Thompson’s deal with HBO and HBO Max will see the actress executive produce two book adaptations for “Who Fears Death” and “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to officially launch my production company, Viva Maude, which has been a real passion project and labour of love over the last few years,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m elated to begin this partnership and to bring entertaining and impactful television projects to my friends and collaborators at HBO and HBO Max.  Together we are committed to developing interesting and inclusive stories with inventive creators and to discover new voices and visionaries.”

READ MORE: Tessa Thompson Confirms ‘Creed III’ in the Works, Michael B. Jordan to Direct

Here’s more from Complex:

Who Fears Death is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s novel of the same name. The coming of age tale follows the protagonist Onyesowu, and is set in post-apocalyptic Central Africa. Okorafor’s main character “must go on a journey from self-reproach to love, but to do so she’ll have to overcome untold obstacles—defeating her hated sorcerer father and becoming the instrument of prophetic deliverance for a land of oppressed people, all the while fighting to master the terrifying powers growing inside her.”

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin is also attached to executive produce the project, along with showrunner/writer Aïda Mashaka Croal.

At HBO Max, Thompson is executive producing an adaptation of “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” by Deesha Philyaw. The collection of story stories was finalist for the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction. The nine stories center on Black women, church, and sexuality, per Deadline.

Thompson, meanhwile, previously revealed that Michael B. Jordan will star in and direct the third installment in the hit boxing franchise “Creed.”

“He is directing the next Creed,” she said in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz“We’re not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year,” the actress, who plays Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Creed series, added. “Who knows what happens? … I don’t know if he’ll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha],” who is her co-star in the new film “Sylvie’s Love.”

Previous article‘You Lie’ Republicans!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Fisher Jack - 0
*Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it’s official that #SexAndTheCity” will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if #JenniferHudson would be...
Read more
Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO