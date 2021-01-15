Friday, January 15, 2021
Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

By Fisher Jack
Qanon Shaman - Jake Angeli (Getty)
*The attorney representing the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before he leaves office next week.

Attorney Al Watkins said his client Jacob Chansley, 33, was acting on Trump’s invitation when he and other Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Watkins said in a statement to the Kansas City Star, “The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something.” He added that his client “took seriously the countless messages of President Trump. Like tens of millions of other Americans, Chansley felt — for the first time in his life — as though his voice was being heard.”

MORE NEWS: Maxine Waters Calls For Investigating Capitol Police ‘Failure’ & Says Trump ‘is Trying to Create A Civil War’

Previous articleSpike Lee Reflects on His Iconic Career: ‘You Can Delay Father Time’ [VIDEO]
Next article‘WandaVision’s’ Teyonah Parris & Co-Stars Talk Marvel (Watch)
Social Heat

Surprised? 'QAnon Shaman' & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

