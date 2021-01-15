Surprised? ‘QAnon Shaman’ & Capitol Rioter (Jake Angeli) Wants Pardon from Trump

*The attorney representing the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who stormed the US Capitol in a bizarre costume wants President Trump to pardon his client before he leaves office next week.

Attorney Al Watkins said his client Jacob Chansley, 33, was acting on Trump’s invitation when he and other Trump supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Watkins said in a statement to the Kansas City Star, “The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something.” He added that his client “took seriously the countless messages of President Trump. Like tens of millions of other Americans, Chansley felt — for the first time in his life — as though his voice was being heard.”

