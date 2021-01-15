Rapper YFN Lucci Turns Himself In to Atlanta Police After Being Wanted for Murder

*Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci (born Rayshawn Bennett) turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia late Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the murder of a member of his crew.

We previously reported, police officers were reportedly dispatched on December 10th after a man was shot on the 900th block of Peeples Street.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old James Adams, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and rushed to the hospital where he passed away from his wounds.

In addition to Lucci, two suspects have also been arrested in connection to the murder.

Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ, “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.”

YFN Lucci’s mugshots have been released. He’s set to make his first appearance tomorrow, officials tell us. pic.twitter.com/iD8DoZwBpi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 14, 2021

According to the arrest affidavit, Adams was a member of YFN’s crew.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Cops say Adams was seen on video before the shooting saying, “We’re fitting to f*** this city up, man!” and “yeah, we’re f***ing this city up!”Authorities say YFN and the crew had been driving around a part of Atlanta dominated by a rival gang. Cops say on the night of the shooting … the SUV “entered an oncoming lane of traffic and stopped on the left shoulder, allowing Adams and the front passenger of the vehicle, Ra’von Boyd, to fire multiple gunshots from assault rifle style firearms at people in the rival gang territory.”

Cops say another guy, Kevin Wright, sustained at least one gunshot wound in the shooting while Adams was shot in the head by return gunfire. He died but not before cops say “Adams was manually ejected from the vehicle a short distance away — his body left [on] the street.”

TMZ obtained a copy of the 911 call of a woman describing a white SUV speeding by “with a man hanging out of the car.” She says the man was shoved out onto the street.

The witness remained on the scene with Adams, and told the operator he was “still trying to fight for his life.”

Cops had been looking for Lucci since the killing, but he turned himself in last night. He is reportedly facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the report.