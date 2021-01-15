Friday, January 15, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Rapper YFN Lucci Turns Himself In to Atlanta Police After Being Wanted for Murder

By Ny MaGee
0

*Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci (born Rayshawn Bennett) turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia late Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the murder of a member of his crew. 

We previously reported, police officers were reportedly dispatched on December 10th after a man was shot on the 900th block of Peeples Street.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old James Adams, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and rushed to the hospital where he passed away from his wounds.

In addition to Lucci, two suspects have also been arrested in connection to the murder. 

Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ, “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.”

READ MORE: YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

According to the arrest affidavit, Adams was a member of YFN’s crew. 

Here’s more from TMZ: 

Cops say Adams was seen on video before the shooting saying, “We’re fitting to f*** this city up, man!” and “yeah, we’re f***ing this city up!”Authorities say YFN and the crew had been driving around a part of Atlanta dominated by a rival gang. Cops say on the night of the shooting … the SUV “entered an oncoming lane of traffic and stopped on the left shoulder, allowing Adams and the front passenger of the vehicle, Ra’von Boyd, to fire multiple gunshots from assault rifle style firearms at people in the rival gang territory.”

Cops say another guy, Kevin Wright, sustained at least one gunshot wound in the shooting while Adams was shot in the head by return gunfire. He died but not before cops say “Adams was manually ejected from the vehicle a short distance away — his body left [on] the street.”

TMZ obtained a copy of the 911 call of a woman describing a white SUV speeding by “with a man hanging out of the car.” She says the man was shoved out onto the street.

The witness remained on the scene with Adams, and told the operator he was “still trying to fight for his life.”

Cops had been looking for Lucci since the killing, but he turned himself in last night. He is reportedly facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the report. 

Previous articleShaq Trashes James Harden after Nets Trade: ‘I Know A Lot of People in Houston Glad He’s Gone’ (Watch)
Next articleOfficial Trailer Drops for Spike Lee’s 1960s Drama ‘Son of the South’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO