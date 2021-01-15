Friday, January 15, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

Official Trailer Drops for Spike Lee’s 1960s Drama ‘Son of the South’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for Spike Lee’s “Son of the South,” a coming-of-age drama starring Lucy Hale and Lucas Till, based on the Bob Zellner autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.”

The story centers on “Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member,” who is “pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961,” Variety writes. 

Till plays Zellner and Hale is Carol Ann, Zellner’s college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis also stars along with Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer as Reverend Ralph Abernathy and Sharonne Lanier as Rosa Parks. Brian Dennehy portrays Zellner’s grandfather while Chaka Forman plays his activist father Jim Forman, according to the report.

Check out the trailer above.

READ MORE: Spike Lee to EP Civil Rights Drama ‘Son of the South’ Based on Bob Zellner’s Autobiography

“Son of the South” is both written and directed by British filmmaker/editor Barry Alexander Brown. The film was shot in Montgomery, Ala., and Tuskegee University also served as a location for scenes of the upcoming film, WSFA 12 News reported.

University officials are thrilled about playing a role in the making of the project.

“It’s real interesting, because Tuskegee isn’t part of this story, but so many of the characters that are being represented in the movie, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, intersected with Tuskegee’s history time and time again,” Tuskegee University Public Relations Director Michael Tullier said in a 2019 interview. “Of course Rosa Parks being local to Tuskegee, so it is interesting to be part of not only this particular story but to remind people of the role that Tuskegee University has had throughout the civil rights movement.”

Till previously said he hopes “Son of the South” leaves a lasting impression with viewers.

“This is entertaining and it tells it how it is, and it’s about this guy that the civil rights movement happens to. He doesn’t happen to the civil rights movement, so it’s from his perspective. So, I hope that people can take away something entertaining and while they’re watching it they learn a lot and they don’t even know that they are,” he said.

Vertical will release “Son of the South” in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th.

Previous articleRapper YFN Lucci Turns Himself In to Atlanta Police After Being Wanted for Murder
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

Fisher Jack - 0
*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior...
Read more
Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO