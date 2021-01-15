Official Trailer Drops for Spike Lee’s 1960s Drama ‘Son of the South’ [WATCH]

*Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for Spike Lee’s “Son of the South,” a coming-of-age drama starring Lucy Hale and Lucas Till, based on the Bob Zellner autobiography, “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.”

The story centers on “Zellner, an Alabama native and grandson of a Ku Klux Klan member,” who is “pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961,” Variety writes.

Till plays Zellner and Hale is Carol Ann, Zellner’s college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis also stars along with Julia Ormond, Cedric the Entertainer as Reverend Ralph Abernathy and Sharonne Lanier as Rosa Parks. Brian Dennehy portrays Zellner’s grandfather while Chaka Forman plays his activist father Jim Forman, according to the report.

An incredibly powerful true story. Honored to be a part of this. Son of The South premieres on VOD/Digital February 5th! Directed by Barry Alexander Brown & led by @lucastill @scottyeye & an amazing cast ✨ pic.twitter.com/UItAeTvIyE — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) January 15, 2021

“Son of the South” is both written and directed by British filmmaker/editor Barry Alexander Brown. The film was shot in Montgomery, Ala., and Tuskegee University also served as a location for scenes of the upcoming film, WSFA 12 News reported.

University officials are thrilled about playing a role in the making of the project.

“It’s real interesting, because Tuskegee isn’t part of this story, but so many of the characters that are being represented in the movie, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, intersected with Tuskegee’s history time and time again,” Tuskegee University Public Relations Director Michael Tullier said in a 2019 interview. “Of course Rosa Parks being local to Tuskegee, so it is interesting to be part of not only this particular story but to remind people of the role that Tuskegee University has had throughout the civil rights movement.”

Till previously said he hopes “Son of the South” leaves a lasting impression with viewers.

“This is entertaining and it tells it how it is, and it’s about this guy that the civil rights movement happens to. He doesn’t happen to the civil rights movement, so it’s from his perspective. So, I hope that people can take away something entertaining and while they’re watching it they learn a lot and they don’t even know that they are,” he said.

Vertical will release “Son of the South” in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th.