Jennifer Hudson is Ready to Reprise Her Role in Reboot of ‘Sex and the City

Remember Louise from St. Louis? Well, now that it's official that Sex and the City will be making its return. Many fans have been wondering if Jennifer Hudson would be down to joins the ladies.

While promoting her new animated film “Baba Yaga,” Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier asked J Hud if she would be down for the reboot. She said, “I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!”

She says she hasn’t received any calls about it just yet but added that she is definitely interested.

As previously reported, although the show is coming back, not all four main characters will be making a comeback.

Meanwhile, one project Hudson can confirm is the Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” which has had to move its release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

