Thursday, January 14, 2021
Someone Tore Out Panic Buttons from Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Office Prior to Capitol Riot

By Fisher Jack
Ayanna Pressley
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

*An investigation is underway after it was discovered that the panic buttons had been ripped out of the congressional office of Ayanna Pressley prior to the violent Trump mob storming the Capitol.

Her chief of staff, Sarah Groh, discovered that the panic buttons installed in Pressley’s office had been removed as they attempted to barricade themselves in prior to the takeover.

A rep for the congresswoman spoke to the UK’s Independent and revealed that the “relevant authorities” had been notified.

“During the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Congresswoman Pressley’s Chief of Staff realized the duress buttons installed throughout the Congresswoman’s office suite had been removed,” said Ricardo A. Sánchez. “The matter has been raised with the relevant agencies and is currently under investigation.”

MORE NEWS: August Wilson's Niece Sends Letter to Charlotte School After Student Booted Over 'Fences' Controversy

