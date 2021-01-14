Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News
News

Meet Billy Sanders, the Interpreter Dubbed #ASLbae After D.C. Protests [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Meet Billy Sanders, the sign language interpreter who went viral thanks to TikTokers and celebs like Halle Berry.

The Internet has dubbed Sanders #ASLbae after signing for Mayor Muriel Bowser during the riots, per TMZ.

Here’s more from the outlet: 

Billy says he’s tickled by all the attention he’s getting from Halle and a bunch of popular TikTokers … and he hopes the spotlight shining on him encourages more minorities to pursue careers as ASL interpreters.

Before his newfound fame, Billy was already pretty popular on the music scene … working concerts with go-go bands and Kirk Franklin before the pandemic. Now he’s getting hit up by hospitals, urgent care centers, non-profits, major conferences and even mental health facilities.

“I don’t have to agree with everything I hear or am a part of. But I still have to interpret it with integrity in the way that it was intended to be,” Sanders tells dcist.com.

READ MORE: ‘Shut Up! Shut Up!’ Don Lemon is Through With ‘Snowflake’ Trump Being in his Feelings (Watch)

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Sanders said he learned ASL as a CODA (Children of Deaf Adults). His mother is deaf.

“I want my mom, ultimately, to understand what is being said every day,” he says. “If there’s a concert, I want your favorite part of the song to be her favorite part of the song. If I’m interpreting Al Sharpton and he starts to inflect in ways to get a call-and-response out of people, then I want my mom to be there in real time and be able to say an ‘amen’ in real time.”

Sanders attended Florida A&M University to study business administration and taught sign language as a side gig, according to the report. 

He bombed his first major event in the early 2000’s, a civil rights rally in Tallahassee. 

“All these folks are on stage, and I’m freezing … freezing as in I did not know how to produce the right sign for what they were saying,” he says. “Thankfully, YouTube was not a thing back then. But I would have been the YouTube sensation for being the ‘incorrect interpreter.’”

These days, Sanders stays busy interpreting for patients at hospitals and medical offices, and working press conferences for the D.C. politicans. 

“I see people who are not a part of the system using their power to empower those who are deaf and hard of hearing and people who speak other languages,” Sanders says.

Previous articleAzealia Banks Says She Dug Up Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ Because She’s Moving with It
Next articleTrump Reportedly Refuses to Pay Giuliani After Being Impeached for Second Time
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO