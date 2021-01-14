Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Johnny Britt Marks A Year of Black Excellence in Music

By Fisher Jack
0

Johnny Britt Image ll

*Los Angeles, CA – Singer/Songwriter/Trumpeter, Johnny Britt has submitted his chart-topping, sixth studio album ‘MO JAZZIN’ for the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS. The submission was made in the ‘Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental’ of the year category. USA Today reported that the title song, ‘MO JAZZIN’ hit #1, on the Mediabase Smooth AC chart.

Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced on January 22, 2021. CLICK HERE LISTEN TO ALL TRACKS on ‘MO JAZZIN’. ‘MO JAZZIN’ album is available on all streaming platforms.

Johnny Britt has had a stellar year with the star-studded summer release of ‘MO JAZZIN’. The album is a huge hit on Contemporary Jazz radio stations across the nation and abroad. Sirius XM Watercolors is currently running 2 tracks released from the album the title song MO JAZZIN’ ft., Norman Brown, and the newly released THE WAY I FEEL’ ft., Marion Meadows.

Both singles from the MO’ JAZZIN album were picked up by Sirius XM the day they hit radio. Also, KEEP WORKING IT OUT’ ft., Indie Soul King, Eric Roberson is a charting hit in Europe. Adding to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ project’s brilliance is the world-renowned cast of musicians featured on the recordings, Norman Brown, Eric Roberson, Marion Meadows, Paul Jackson, Jr., Nils, Kashan Curry, and Joshua Britt.

MORE NEWS: Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Reportedly Changed Middle Name to ‘Debo’ in Tribute to ‘Friday’ Character

JB NAACP Submission GIF Ad

In time for NAACP Image Award consideration, Johnny Britt kicks off the new year with a new online portal www.johnnybritt.com where music fans can learn more about his high flying career. Celebrating Britt’s as Black Excellence in music, one can discover his work in Film and Television such as his solo work in the acclaimed movie “Hidden Figures” to his discography of six solo albums and #1 singles, plus his offerings with 90s jazz-hip hop duo Impromp2 from his days on MoJazz/Motown- it’s all there, and more…

Here is what some of the Jazz masters had to say about Johnny Britt and ‘MO JAZZIN’…

George Benson – “I love the way the Mo Jazzin’ album was recorded and the concept. It’s a classic production all around it’s fantastic I even love the CD cover. It really is a very nice project.”

Dave Koz – “Johnny Britt is an amazingly consistent music-maker, providing listeners with tracks that make you immediately want to press ‘repeat’! And his latest release is no different. Way to go, Johnny!”

Gerald Albright – “Johnny Britt has done it again with his beautiful & genuine approach to his instrument. This project is action-packed with an array of great featured artists & great music. Two thumbs up!”

Terrance Martin – “Johnny Britt has always been able to capture the moment of life through his music & that’s hard to come by.”

Thank you for your consideration.
JOHNNYBRITT.COM

source: Danielle Holland | Spin It Media PR

Previous articleAzealia Banks Says She Dug Up Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ Because She’s Moving with It
Next articleMeet Billy Sanders, the Interpreter Dubbed #ASLbae After D.C. Protests [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO