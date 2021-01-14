Johnny Britt Marks A Year of Black Excellence in Music

*Los Angeles, CA – Singer/Songwriter/Trumpeter, Johnny Britt has submitted his chart-topping, sixth studio album ‘MO JAZZIN’ for the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS. The submission was made in the ‘Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental’ of the year category. USA Today reported that the title song, ‘MO JAZZIN’ hit #1, on the Mediabase Smooth AC chart.

Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be announced on January 22, 2021. CLICK HERE LISTEN TO ALL TRACKS on ‘MO JAZZIN’. ‘MO JAZZIN’ album is available on all streaming platforms.

Johnny Britt has had a stellar year with the star-studded summer release of ‘MO JAZZIN’. The album is a huge hit on Contemporary Jazz radio stations across the nation and abroad. Sirius XM Watercolors is currently running 2 tracks released from the album the title song ‘MO JAZZIN’ ft., Norman Brown, and the newly released ‘THE WAY I FEEL’ ft., Marion Meadows.

Both singles from the MO’ JAZZIN album were picked up by Sirius XM the day they hit radio. Also, ‘KEEP WORKING IT OUT’ ft., Indie Soul King, Eric Roberson is a charting hit in Europe. Adding to the ‘MO JAZZIN’ project’s brilliance is the world-renowned cast of musicians featured on the recordings, Norman Brown, Eric Roberson, Marion Meadows, Paul Jackson, Jr., Nils, Kashan Curry, and Joshua Britt.

In time for NAACP Image Award consideration, Johnny Britt kicks off the new year with a new online portal www.johnnybritt.com where music fans can learn more about his high flying career. Celebrating Britt’s as Black Excellence in music, one can discover his work in Film and Television such as his solo work in the acclaimed movie “Hidden Figures” to his discography of six solo albums and #1 singles, plus his offerings with 90s jazz-hip hop duo Impromp2 from his days on MoJazz/Motown- it’s all there, and more…

Here is what some of the Jazz masters had to say about Johnny Britt and ‘MO JAZZIN’…

George Benson – “I love the way the Mo Jazzin’ album was recorded and the concept. It’s a classic production all around it’s fantastic I even love the CD cover. It really is a very nice project.”

Dave Koz – “Johnny Britt is an amazingly consistent music-maker, providing listeners with tracks that make you immediately want to press ‘repeat’! And his latest release is no different. Way to go, Johnny!”

Gerald Albright – “Johnny Britt has done it again with his beautiful & genuine approach to his instrument. This project is action-packed with an array of great featured artists & great music. Two thumbs up!”

Terrance Martin – “Johnny Britt has always been able to capture the moment of life through his music & that’s hard to come by.”

source: Danielle Holland | Spin It Media PR