High School Senior Waits to Open College Acceptance Email at Mom’s Grave (Watch)

*Skylar Hughes was 11 years old when her mom, Rasheda Hughes, suffered a brain aneurysm. After falling into a coma, she died the following year.

But Skylar wasn’t about to let a huge moment in her life go by without her mom’s spirit being a part of it. The Georgia teen, who spends time with her mother routinely at her gravesite, decided to wait 16 hours before opening her Dec. 18th decision email from Duke University, so that she could share that experience with her mom as well.

“She was such a vibrant woman, and I get a lot of my qualities from her. She’s definitely my biggest inspiration. I probably go there once every week or once every two weeks. I bring lunch out there, and I just like catch her up to my life because I know she would want to be involved,” Hughes told reporters.

The teen and her dad knelt at the gravesite with Hughes’ laptop, knowing that Duke has a mere 7% acceptance rate.

What happened next might require a tissue. Or two.