Georgia’s Q’Anon Congresswoman Says She’ll File Biden Impeachment Articles on Jan. 21 (Watch)

*U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Q’Anon conspiracy theorist representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district, announced Thursday that she will file articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 21, his first day in office, for “abuse of power.”

“We have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments … Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,” she said on the far right-wing cable channel Newsmax. “So on January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.”

Greene was elected to Congress in the November 2020 elections. Her announcement came hours after the House impeached President Trump for the second time, for inciting last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. She of course voted against impeaching Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection, but her no vote wasn’t enough and Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice while in office.

