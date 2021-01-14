Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Claims He Beat Her, Held Gun to Her Head Twice During Marriage

*We’ve been wondering how long it would take before Dr. Dre’s estranged wife spoke out about being abused by the music mogul.

While Dre remains hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm, Nicole Young has come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse against her ex.

Young details the abuse in a legal filing submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 29, amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. In the docs, she claims Dre held a gun to her head twice during their marriage.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” They have since since been hashing out the financial terms of their separation. Most recently, Dr. Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support to “pay for living expenses for the next few months.”

READ MORE: Dr. Dre: Music Mogul Remains in ICU Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

In the divorce documents, Nicole alleges Dre has punched her in the face numerous times.

“Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20 2001,” she explains in the documents. “Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.”

She also alleges, “Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

Young admits she never called the police on her abusive ex because “my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me.”

Despite allegedly hooking up with Dre while he was still dating and reportedly beating on his ex, singer Michel’le, Young wants you to know… “I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25 year-relationship.”

Too bad she didn’t listen to journalist Dee Barnes, who accused the rapper of brutally beating her in a Los Angeles nightclub in 1991. Dre has since claimed he’s remorseful about his abusive past toward women.