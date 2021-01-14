‘Burned My Whole Skin’: ‘MTV Catfish: Trolls’ Star Asks for Prayers After Wig Reportedly Caught Fire (Watch)

*Rolling Ray—the viral internet star who became famous after appearing on “MTV Catfish: Trolls” in 2018, was reportedly hospitalized Wednesday (Jan. 13) after his wig caught on fire.

Ray shared the news on Instagram Live, where video showed the entire right side of his face severely burnt.

“Burned my whole skin. Legs, arms, feet, and everything,” he told his livestream viewers. “I love y’all and I want y’all to keep me in y’all prayers.”

Watch below:

y’all @DMVMOSTFAMOUS rolling ray is in the hospital because he was in a fire. send him prayer omg it looks so bad.🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/fm4oGyrzqM — willow☯️🌙 (@IAMABLACKCHILD) January 14, 2021

This latest incident comes a little over two years after Ray was hit by a car while crossing the street. His claim to fame was the “MTV Catfish: Trolls” episode featuring his dispute with another viral star, “Camyonce.”

