Azealia Banks Says She Dug Up Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ Because She’s Moving with It

*After social media seemingly killed her music career, fans suspect Azealia Banks has turned to the occult to help conjure the necessities she needs to avoid the unemployment line.

Earlier this week, the rapper unearthed her dead cat Lucifer and allegedly boiled him in a pot. She shared footage of the ritual online and immediately caught the wrath of animal lovers across the globe.

Banks is now speaking out about the disturbing incident, claiming she is moving to Miami and didn’t want to leave her late cat behind.

The rapper posted a image on her Instagram Stories of a pink pot containing some twigs, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, “the last squirt” of Chanel No5, a crucifix, peacock feathers, a cigar, a $100 bill, and a cat’s skull.

“The move is booked. We’re officially out this b****,” she wrote. “The cat went out with a f****** bang… taking my b**** to Miami.”

We previously reported… in a series of clips shared on Instagram, Banks showed herself digging up her deceased cat. She then cut to scenes of her boiling the carcass. The caption read: “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”





The “212” performer insisted she did not eat the dead cat’s remains, and blasted her critics for being “racist,” adding: “this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”

“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow. It’s called taxidermy,” Banks noted in a series of posts on Wednesday. “Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings… You guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all,” she wrote.

Azealia went on: “The cat’s head is soaking in peroxide to fully clean him, then I’m taking him to a jewelry shop to have it gilded.”

“Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not tough like me. You may indeed, kiss my witchy a**,” she concluded.