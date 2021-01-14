Thursday, January 14, 2021
Home News
News

Azealia Banks Says She Dug Up Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ Because She’s Moving with It

By Ny MaGee
0

*After social media seemingly killed her music career, fans suspect Azealia Banks has turned to the occult to help conjure the necessities she needs to avoid the unemployment line. 

Earlier this week, the rapper unearthed her dead cat Lucifer and allegedly boiled him in a pot. She shared footage of the ritual online and immediately caught the wrath of animal lovers across the globe. 

Banks is now speaking out about the disturbing incident, claiming she is moving to Miami and didn’t want to leave her late cat behind.

READ MORE: Azealia Banks Digs Up and Boils Her Dead Cat. Concerned Fans Question Her Mental Health. (Video)

Azealia Banks dead cat

The rapper posted a image on her Instagram Stories of a pink pot containing some twigs, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, “the last squirt” of Chanel No5, a crucifix, peacock feathers, a cigar, a $100 bill, and a cat’s skull.

“The move is booked. We’re officially out this b****,” she wrote. “The cat went out with a f****** bang… taking my b**** to Miami.”

We previously reported… in a series of clips shared on Instagram, Banks showed herself digging up her deceased cat. She then cut to scenes of her boiling the carcass. The caption read: “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”


Azealia Banks dead cat

The “212” performer insisted she did not eat the dead cat’s remains, and blasted her critics for being “racist,” adding: “this is very un-black lives matter of you all.”

“Why do you think I would eat a dead cat when I can barely eat a dead cow. It’s called taxidermy,” Banks noted in a series of posts on Wednesday. “Plenty of hunters with preserved deer heads hanging off their wall. Darlings… You guys are being racist and this is very un-black lives matter of you all,” she wrote.

Azealia went on: “The cat’s head is soaking in peroxide to fully clean him, then I’m taking him to a jewelry shop to have it gilded.”

“Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved. You girls are not tough like me. You may indeed, kiss my witchy a**,” she concluded. 

Previous articleNBC Universal News Group Launches NBC Academy Diversity Plan Targeted to HBCUs and Community Colleges
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO