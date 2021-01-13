Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Police - Police Abuse
Police - Police Abuse

WATCH As UNarmed Black Minister is SHOT and KILLED by Cops During Mental Health Check

By Fisher Jack
0

Patrick Warren (Instagram)
Patrick Warren (Instagram)

*Dammit. Here we go again. Yet another unarmed Black man has been killed by police – within ONE minute of their arrival. This time it was local Killeen, Texas pastor: Patrick Warren Sr.

After his family called for assistance because they were concerned he was experiencing a mental health episode, police were sent instead and tragically shot Patrick Warren Sr. to death.

@ShaunKing was among the first to break the heartbreaking news, explaining in detail exactly what happened earlier this week when Patrick Warren Sr. was killed by local police and video of the incident went viral. Warren was a husband, father and respected pastor who was reportedly in the middle of a mental health crisis. Alarmed, his family called mental health professionals for help—but they decided to send police instead.

Once the police arrived, instead of attending to Patrick Warren’s mental health needs, they drew their guns, shooting him three times in the chest…killing him. All of this apparently happened within just one minute of the police arriving at the scene. You can watch the shocking video posted on Shaun King’s Instagram below.

MORE NEWS: Donald Trump is Impeached for SECOND Time by Democrats AND Republicans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking)

As of this posting, the involved officers have not been either suspended, fired or charged with any crime, as the Warren family is understandably devastated at losing him to such tragic circumstances. The family has now secured civil rights attorney/activist Lee Merritt, who is demanding the immediate removal from the force and arrest of the officers responsible for his death.

Pastor Warren’s son, Patrick Jr., has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for his funeral expenses. According to Patrick Warren Jr., his father had a life insurance policy, but it recently expired and they are asking for assistance. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-warren-sr-funeral-expenses

Previous article‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Jhonni Blaze Opens Up About Her Depression [WATCH]
Next articleAnna Wintour Defends Controversial Kamala Harris ‘Vogue’ Cover
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Wendy Williams Says She Doesn’t Regret 25-Year relationship with Kevin Hunter

Fisher Jack - 0
﻿ *Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" later this month on Lifetime and the TV host is getting candid...
Read more
Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO