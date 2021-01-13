Fayetteville State’s Renarde Earl Named Region Director of Police Chief’s Association

*Renarde Earl, Associate Vice Chancellor for Police and Public Safety at Fayetteville State University (FSU), has been appointed to serve as the Region VI Director of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The region includes the counties of Richmond, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland, Sampson, Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, and Brunswick.

Earl has more than 28 years of experience in law enforcement. He came to FSU in 2017 from Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he served as Chief/Director of Campus Police & Public Safety.

At FSU, with a student body, faculty and staff of more than 7,500, Earl’s duties include providing leadership and support to the University’s Police and Public Safety Department which includes the police, property security/traffic enforcement, environmental health and safety, emergency management and telecommunications.

Earl earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice in 1993 from North Carolina Central University. He also graduated from the West Point Leadership Program, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Executive, Command and Supervisor Leadership Institutes, the Southern Police Institute’s Chief Executive Leadership program, and the Harvard Kennedy School’s Crisis Leadership in Higher Education Program.

About Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University is a constituent institution of The University of North Carolina System and the second-oldest institution of higher education in the state, having been founded in 1867. FSU is a historically black university offering degrees at the baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral levels. With more than 6,700 students, Fayetteville State University is among the most diverse institutions in the nation. To learn more about Fayetteville State University, visit www.uncfsu.edu.

source: LaShanta McCorkle / uncfsu.edu