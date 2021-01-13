Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Issa Rae is Teaching an Online Class for Creators Looking to Break Into Hollywood (Watch)

Issa-Rae-MasterClass
Issa Rae – MasterClass

*Class is in session with new professor Issa Rae.

The star and creator of HBO’s “Insecure” has launched her first online class for folks looking to break into Hollywood.

Teaming with MasterClass, the e-learning company that offers a lineup of celebrity-led courses, Rae is looking to share her approach to “creating outside the lines” and how she followed her own path to showbiz success in a series of 14 video lessons. The Emmy-nominated actor-writer-producer presents her signature do-it-yourself ethos and humor to provide advice for how students can find their own voice to take their ideas to the next level.

In her lessons, Rae analyzes scenes from her breakout web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” as well as from “Insecure.” The lessons cover how to develop a pilot, build multidimensional characters and dialogue, and work with feedback. She’ll also share practical tips and exercises to help members shape their creative process, establish good writing habits and get started on their writing journey.

Rae’s class is available now through MasterClass’ $180 annual membership, which provides access to more than 100 classes.

“A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that’s never been part of my process,” Rae said in a statement. “In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I’ve gone through, every mistake that I’ve made and everything that I’ve learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class is for you.”

Watch the trailer for Rae’s MasterClass:

