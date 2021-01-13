Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

Ernie Hudson Talks New Movie ‘Redemption Day’ and Waiting on ‘That One Great Role’

By Ny MaGee
0

Ernie+Hudson+IMDb+LIVE+Presented+Elton+John+vxH7SSz2viWl
Getty

*Actor Ernie Hudson’s Hollywood career spans 4 decades, with his most notable role being one of the original Ghostbusters. Taks

He can next be seen in the drama feature “Redemption Day,” in which he plays the boxing father to Gary Dourdan’s character. In a new interview with TooFab, the veteran actor says that while he had a great time working on the project, at 75, he is still on the hunt for “that one great role.”

“But honestly, I’m okay,” he added, “If it happens that’d be great but at a certain point you gotta go you know what, ‘I’d love to get an Academy Award, but I gotta be okay with where it is.”

Hudson said his second cancer diagnosis in 2011 changed his outlook on his Hollywood career. 

“I came close to dying and that was the moment when I said, ‘Whatever I didn’t get done, I gotta accept the fact that I might not get it done and I gotta be okay with where I am right now,'” he explained. “And that’s kind of how I look at it. I would love to get the great role, I’d love for that to happen, but I’m not going to wait for that to be happy.”

READ MORE: Ernie Hudson Busting Criminals on Fox’s ‘APB’ – EUR Exclusive!

While Hudson is proud of the progress Hollywood has made when it comes to casting Black actors, he acknowledges that there’s still “a long way to go.”

“I don’t think that many years ago, Gary would not have been the lead in this film,” he said. “I star in and Executive Produce the show called ‘Family Business,’ even though on BET I don’t think that would’ve happened. Or ‘L.A.’s Finest,’ the leads are a Black and an Hispanic woman.”

“The world is a diverse place, that’s the thing that people keep trying to ignore when they talk about going back to some form of time, you kinda got, that wasn’t the world then and it’s certainly isn’t the world now.

“It’s a little globe and we’re all a part of it, so I’m excited that Hollywood is at least making an attempt to reflect that.”

Working on “Redemption Day” allowed Hudson to show off his impressive physique.

“I’ve just been very fortunate to try to take care of what I have,” he said about his physique. “I’ve lost 35 pounds since we been locked down. My routine is push-ups, sit-ups, just basic stuff you learn in junior high school. But I’ve never had to transform my body, I’ve just sort of held onto what god gave me I guess.”

“I’m happy to hear them called guns. So, that’s a good thing.”

“Redemption Day” is in theaters January 8 and VOD on January 12.

Previous articleHalle Berry Reflects On Being Only Black Woman to Win Best Lead Actress Oscar
Next articleRADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Velvety Baritone Will Downing
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Atlanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO