Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Despicable Don’s Failed Message to Pence to Overturn Election: You Can Be a Patriot ‘or a P*ssy’

By Fisher Jack
*We’ve just learned that several hours before the Capitol riots, Donald Trump thought he could use his so-called super-salesman expertise on Mike Pence to do his bidding as in overturning the election results.

And how did Mr. Persuasion think he could convince Pence into buying his bullsh*t? By telling him: “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

That inside info comes courtesy of a New York Times report with new details about the schism between Pence and Trump.

Even though Pence might look like he’s not all there, he’s obviously not that stupid. In any event, after Pence told Trump it wasn’t happening and headed to Hill to oversee the Electoral College count, Trump called him out in the remarks he made that incited a mob to storm the building.

MORE NEWS: African American Land Ownership: Ted Turner Owns Nearly 1/4 of What ALL African Americans Own

Trump - Pence (Getty)
Trump – Pence (Getty)

The Times also says that Monday (01-11-21), Pence returned to the West Wing and was invited that evening to meet with Trump.

“The official description of the hourlong conversation was ‘good’; the unofficial description was ‘nonsubstantive’ and ‘stilted,’” the Times wrote.

The article also noted that former Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flak, one of Trump’s biggest critics and a longtime friend of Pence before they drifted apart over the president, said he was relieved the vice president had finally taken a stand.

“There were many points where I wished he would have separated, spoke out, but I’m glad he did it when he did,” Mr. Flake said. “I wish he would have done it earlier, but I’m sure grateful he did it now. And I knew he would.”

On the other hand, did Pence really do anything to be praised for when all he did was not break the law and follow the Constitution? That’s the view that a lot of folks have.

“I’m glad he didn’t break the law, but it’s kind of hard to call somebody courageous for choosing not to help overthrow our democratic system of government,” said Representative Tom Malinowski, Democrat of New Jersey. “He’s got to understand that the man he’s been working for and defending loyally is almost single-handedly responsible for creating a movement in this country that wants to hang Mike Pence.”

Fisher Jack

