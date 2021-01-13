AOC Breaks Silence on Capitol Riot: ‘I Thought I was Going to Die’ (Watch)

*Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed in a video Tuesday that she feared for her life during last week’s deadly MAGA invasion of the U.S. Capitol, saying that a “close encounter” during the chaos shook her to the core.

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram Live video. “Not just in a general sense, but in a very, very specific sense.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she could not reveal details of the encounter “due to security concerns,” but assured followers “I thought I was going to die.”

Watch below, beginning at the 4 minute mark, or here on Instagram: