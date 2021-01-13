Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Anna Wintour Defends Controversial Kamala Harris ‘Vogue’ Cover

By Ny MaGee
*Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has responded to the backlash over the Kamala Harris cover.

We previously reported, Twitter has overwhelmingly rebuked the lighting, styling and set dressing of Vice President-Elect Harris’ new cover of Vogue magazine’s February 2021 issue.

It’s so bad that people thought the two covers (print and digital versions) tweeted out by Vogue over the weekend were “deep fakes.”

“First, this is a weak shot. A lot of people have complained about the backdrop, but it could absolutely work if used correctly,” one photographer wrote, per Us Weekly. “The pose is unflattering, Harris looks uncomfortable, the angle of the photograph is unsophisticated, and the lighting is poorly done.”

On Tuesday, Kara Swisher read a statement from Wintour on her podcast “Sway,” ahead of their interview that was conducted before the backlash.

“Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice president-elect’s incredible victory,” the statement read.

“Kamala’s team was informed by Vogue that the blue suit photo would be featured on the cover,” a source familiar with the shoot told Us Weekly. “So they were surprised to see that the more informal portrait had ultimately been chosen instead.”

In her statement, Wintour explained that there was “no formal agreement” over which cover to use. 

“When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in,” Wintour said. “We are in the midst…of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute, and we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible, and approachable, and really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign.”

Former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley took to Instagram to praise Harris’ cover. 

“Not everyone evolves wishing to be a screen star, or a music vixen, or a Kardashian beauty empress. There are girls who will see in this cover, something wonderful,” he wrote. “Take me down. Clapback at me on social media. All I can say is Anna Wintour is not abdicating. And I wish I were there, at Vogue, to celebrate w/ the team.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

