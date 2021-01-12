Tuesday, January 12, 2021
‘You Treat Me Like a F**king Black Person!’: Watch as MAGA Terrorists Find Out They’re on the No Fly List (Video Compilation)

By EURPublisher01
MAGA people being arrested in aiports after learning they are on the No Fly List following terrorist attack on the Capitol

*Twitter is awash with video of MAGA Capitol rioters being hauled off of planes or detained in airport gates by police after learning they were labeled domestic terrorists and placed on no fly lists.

White insurrectionists – including middle-aged mothers and young women – were unable to board planes after their assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Video of the arrests began building Monday under the top trending hashtag #noflylist.

A white man in one video even screamed, “You treat me like a f**king Black person!” as cops had him faced down on the airport floor during his arrest.

Grab some popcorn and take a look at just some of the arrest clips below:

EURPublisher01

