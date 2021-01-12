VH1 Drops Teaser Trailer for ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 9 [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The first teaser trailer for “Basketball Wives“ Season 9 has dropped, and it comes after a hiatus in production last year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Variety, this season includes returning cast members Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Kristen Scott, Ogom “OG” Chijindu and Feby Torres, as well as newcomers Liza Morales and Nia and Noria Dorsey.

Get into the teaser via the YouTube clip above.

MadameNoire posted the following breakdown of where viewers will find the women once the new season kicks off. Here’s what the outlet noted:

Shaunie has moved from to Los Angeles to Houston to be closer to her children, but returns to LA to try and help the ladies come to peace after Season 8.

Malaysia , who has opened about losing her own brother in a police shooting in 2013, will discuss her efforts to try and teach her children about police brutality and how to deal with the police after the deaths that spurred worldwide protests last summer.

Jackie is looking to mend fences with the ladies, and hopes to bring everyone together like Shaunie. That, of course, won’t be easy.

And then there’s Evelyn , who opens up about how 2020 was an emotional year for her and attempts to start over by moving into a new home.

Jennifer returns following a messy breakup that ended in her car allegedly being stolen. However, she’s in a good place and isn’t interested in dealing with drama from the past.

Kristen , now without CeCe to bicker with, is fighting in a different way in Season 9 — against social injustice.

Feby was brought back, why we’re not really sure of, but she’s returning with a new man, and also with issues. Some drama with an ex could create problems between her and the circle of ladies on the show.

And yes, OG is back. She’s optimistic about the future and about being among the women again despite her treatment last season.

“Basketball Wives” is executive produced by Truly Original, Shed Media and VH1. O’Neal also serves as executive producer.

The new season premieres Tuesday, February 9th at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.