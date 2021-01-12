Tina Knowles Shares Adorable Video of Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter Dancing [WATCH]

*Proud grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a video on Sunday of her 9-year-old granddaughter Blue Ivy showing off some dance moves.

Knowles-Lawson posted the adorable clip on Instagram of the daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z dancing during a break at a ballet lesson.

In her caption, Knowles-Lawson says Blue resembles her younger daughter, Solange Knowles.

“This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” she captioned the clip — see below.

READ MORE: Search BLUE IVY Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

Knowles-Lawson previously posted a throwback image of herself with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, along with the caption: “Wow I miss them❤️,” she wrote.

The post came when Ms. Tina was trying to cope with being away from her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

Most recently, the fashion designer turned 67 and she received hella love from her famous daughters, fans and fellow stars.

“Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch!” Beyonce captioned an Instagram post of a photo of her mother wearing a leopard print jumpsuit. “You are my Queen, my heart, my strength [and] the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep, deep!”

Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Singer Kelly Rowland also wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MAMA T (Tina)! I’m quite territorial over this one and love her with all of me! She is literally on [sic] of my heroes and has inspired me in every area of my life! I love you Ma and THANK GOD for you!”

Knowles-Lawson replied to Rowland, writing, “I thank God for you my baby.”