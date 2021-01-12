Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 2017 Arrest for Praying in the Capitol Rotunda Resurfaces to Expose Double Standard (Watch)

*A 2017 video of Georgia’s Senator-Elect Raphael Warnock being arrested for simply kneeling down and praying in the Capitol rotunda has resurfaced, exposing the racial double standard when it comes to protests.

When MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol, some cops stood and watched while others opened the barricades allowing the mob access. MAGA rioters with symbols of Nazis, the confederate flag and QAnon t-shirts stormed the building with some even taking selfies with cops.

Those charging into the Capitol building were noticeably white. Their freedom to roam the halls came in stark contrast with video of Reverend Warnock being arrested on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda for kneeling down in prayer against Republican policies.

In 2017, Senator-Elect Raphael Warnock was arrested in the Capitol rotunda for *praying* in opposition to the GOP’s assault on health care. Just think about that, given the events on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/vyK0ZJhoFx — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) January 8, 2021

“As a pastor, I believe the national budget is not just a fiscal document but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are, for one another,” said Warnock at the time, according to Newsweek. “And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training, and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice.”

Last week, Rev. Warnock reflected on his arrest in an interview with Atlanta’s 11Alive. Watch below: