Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Today’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Rev. Raphael Warnock’s 2017 Arrest for Praying in the Capitol Rotunda Resurfaces to Expose Double Standard (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

ErP4qFYXAAUI5SM
Senator-elect Raphael Warnock’s is arrested for praying in the Capitol rotunda in 2017

*A 2017 video of Georgia’s Senator-Elect Raphael Warnock being arrested for simply kneeling down and praying in the Capitol rotunda has resurfaced, exposing the racial double standard when it comes to protests.

When MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol, some cops stood and watched while others opened the barricades allowing the mob access. MAGA rioters with symbols of Nazis, the confederate flag and QAnon t-shirts stormed the building with some even taking selfies with cops.

Those charging into the Capitol building were noticeably white. Their freedom to roam the halls came in stark contrast with video of Reverend Warnock being arrested on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda for kneeling down in prayer against Republican policies.

“As a pastor, I believe the national budget is not just a fiscal document but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are, for one another,” said Warnock at the time, according to Newsweek. “And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training, and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice.”

Last week, Rev. Warnock reflected on his arrest in an interview with Atlanta’s 11Alive. Watch below:

Previous articleIn Dr. King’s Honor, California Black Doctors Call for Urgent Action During COVID-19 Crisis
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO