Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture

Relaunched Global Communicator Magazine Enters 2021 with New Themes, Platforms, and Events Planned

By Gwendolyn Quinn
0

GlobalCommunicatorYearEndPhoto2020

*The dynamic e-publication Global Communicator is celebrating this past year by looking back at its successful run of issues featuring compelling stories and timely themes. Relaunched in June 2020 by founder, public relations strategist and media consultant Gwendolyn Quinn, Global Communicator is a monthly e-publication for people of color that features in-depth profiles of public relations and communications professionals, journalists, marketing and advertising executives, and content creators. Covering communicators whose careers span politics, corporate, healthcare, television, film, sports, performing arts, music, education, faith-based, non-profit, fine/visual arts, brand development, publishing, community relations/affairs, government, fashion, beauty, special events, and more, the e-publication’s first season has been a win-win for readers and staff.

The fascinating personal stories, the stunning variety of professional experiences, and the presence of creative communicators across nearly every industry – including education, sports, health and wellness, social justice, the struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, and more – are part of the eye-opening, inspirational content that Global Communicator consistently delivers with every issue.

Among the top stories featured in 2020:

During 2020, the digital magazine grew with focused theme issues; the return of contributing writer Christie DeBoe Hicks, who had been part of the title’s original team, to the fold with the November and December issues; the new addition of graphic designer Sandy Lawrence; and the work of editing consultant Janine Coveney. In addition, music curator and producer Brennan Williams, founder of Coloan Records, helped further the Global Communicator brand through specially curated monthly musical playlists available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

“I would like to thank the Global Communicator team, the interviewees, and our loyal readers and followers,” says Quinn, Chief Content Officer of Global Communicator. “For 2021, we will expand our platform via panel discussions and workshops, a podcast series, and increase our social media presence and awareness.”

Looking ahead, Global Communicator will continue to expand its reach through consistently compelling storytelling featuring a wealth of communications professionals and monthly themes. January is the broadcasters in radio issue; February will be the Voice Arts issue; March will be the television issue; April will focus on film; May will cover Broadway and New York theater; June is Black Music Month; July will cover book publishing; August will be the international issue; September will be a faith-based issue; October will feature communicators who have successfully transitioned to other careers; November will focus on communicators in the visual fine arts, and December will present communicators in the non-profit space. Global Communicator will also deliver several special issues within the publication schedule. In addition, readers can look forward to the unveiling of a dedicated website, globalcommunicatormagazine.com, and a Global Communicator podcast to focus on the voices and opinions of key communicators not necessarily featured in the magazine.

Already embraced by a broad range of communications professionals across numerous industries, Global Communicator is poised for an exciting 2021.

To read the current and back issues of Global Communicator, click here.

Follow Global Communicator Magazine on FaceBook and Instagram.

Previous articleYFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Allanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case
Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at [email protected]

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

YFN Lucci is A Wanted Man by the Allanta Police Dept. in a Murder Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*ATL TV station CBS46 is reporting that Atlanta Police are looking for #YFNLucci as he's a suspect following his alleged connection to a murder. Police officers...
Read more
Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO