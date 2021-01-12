Relaunched Global Communicator Magazine Enters 2021 with New Themes, Platforms, and Events Planned

*The dynamic e-publication Global Communicator is celebrating this past year by looking back at its successful run of issues featuring compelling stories and timely themes. Relaunched in June 2020 by founder, public relations strategist and media consultant Gwendolyn Quinn, Global Communicator is a monthly e-publication for people of color that features in-depth profiles of public relations and communications professionals, journalists, marketing and advertising executives, and content creators. Covering communicators whose careers span politics, corporate, healthcare, television, film, sports, performing arts, music, education, faith-based, non-profit, fine/visual arts, brand development, publishing, community relations/affairs, government, fashion, beauty, special events, and more, the e-publication’s first season has been a win-win for readers and staff.

The fascinating personal stories, the stunning variety of professional experiences, and the presence of creative communicators across nearly every industry – including education, sports, health and wellness, social justice, the struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, and more – are part of the eye-opening, inspirational content that Global Communicator consistently delivers with every issue.

Among the top stories featured in 2020:

During 2020, the digital magazine grew with focused theme issues; the return of contributing writer Christie DeBoe Hicks, who had been part of the title’s original team, to the fold with the November and December issues; the new addition of graphic designer Sandy Lawrence; and the work of editing consultant Janine Coveney. In addition, music curator and producer Brennan Williams, founder of Coloan Records, helped further the Global Communicator brand through specially curated monthly musical playlists available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

“I would like to thank the Global Communicator team, the interviewees, and our loyal readers and followers,” says Quinn, Chief Content Officer of Global Communicator. “For 2021, we will expand our platform via panel discussions and workshops, a podcast series, and increase our social media presence and awareness.”

Looking ahead, Global Communicator will continue to expand its reach through consistently compelling storytelling featuring a wealth of communications professionals and monthly themes. January is the broadcasters in radio issue; February will be the Voice Arts issue; March will be the television issue; April will focus on film; May will cover Broadway and New York theater; June is Black Music Month; July will cover book publishing; August will be the international issue; September will be a faith-based issue; October will feature communicators who have successfully transitioned to other careers; November will focus on communicators in the visual fine arts, and December will present communicators in the non-profit space. Global Communicator will also deliver several special issues within the publication schedule. In addition, readers can look forward to the unveiling of a dedicated website, globalcommunicatormagazine.com, and a Global Communicator podcast to focus on the voices and opinions of key communicators not necessarily featured in the magazine.

Already embraced by a broad range of communications professionals across numerous industries, Global Communicator is poised for an exciting 2021.

To read the current and back issues of Global Communicator, click here .