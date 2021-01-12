Keri Hilson Responds to Backlash for Slamming Twitter’s Trump Ban

*R&B singer Keri Hilson has responded to the backlash to her comments about Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump from the platform. Hilson called the move a “dangerous” threat to freedom of speech.

We previously reported, Hilson responded to the ban by sharing a screenshot of Trump’s defunct Twitter account, noting that “freedom of speech being taken from us.”

“This may be funny, but it is a little dangerous too,” she began her message. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders… our freedom of speech being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the ‘free world’ can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read ‘false information detected’ and propaganda, deceptive reports and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Social Media Goes At Keri Hilson for Defending Donald Trump Against Twitter Ban

As reported by UrbanHollywood 411, Hilson was immediately met with backlash on Twitter.

“Does Keri Hilson know whenever the president wants to communicate with the American people he can LITERALLY call a press conference at his house? This is why more people need to read,” wrote Twitter user @MrMarcus260.

Added @catssidi: “Keri Hilson appears out of no where every few months to say something stupid then disappears back into irrelevancy.”

Hilson responded to the critics by making clear she does not support Trump.

“For the record, I don’t give a f*ck about Trump. My Thoughts weren’t as much about him, so I said, ‘Take Trump out of it,’ so don’t come at me like I’m caping for Trump,” she wrote. “I recognize why he was removed. It’s the wider view that’s scary to me.”

Trump, meanwhile, is facing a second impeachment for inciting the deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol last week. The president is expected to defend his tarnished legacy Tuesday with a speech in Alamo, Texas.

“Trump has lost his agenda-setting power, and he’s trying to force positive news stories about his presidency by doing a ‘highlights reel’ of events and photo-ops,” said Jennifer Mercieca, an associate professor of communication at Texas A&M University who wrote the book “Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.”