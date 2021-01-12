Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Judge Agrees to ‘Organic’ Food Demand of Domestic Terrorist On Food Strike in Jail

*The pro-Trump domestic terrorist who breached the Capitol while wearing a fur hat with horns has been arrested and jailed — but his motther claims the snowflake refuses to eat because the detention facility won’t serve him organic food. 

The sense of entitlement in this one is deep. 

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” Martha Chansley, mother of Jake Angeli, told reporters outside of the courthouse, per The Arizona Republic. “He needs to eat.”  

Angeli has been charged with trespassing and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

USA TODAY reports that Angeli, a self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman, contacted the FBI Thursday to confirm that he went “as part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

Angeli also chopped it up in an interview with NBC News prior to his arrest, and explained why storming the U.S. Capitol building was a great success. 

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker,” he said. “I consider that a win.” Angeli also maintains that he isn’t guilty of anything, saying, “I didn’t do anything wrong. I walked through an open door, dude.” 

Meanwhile, because we are a nation owned, operated and controlled by white supremacists who stay on code, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said it will comply with the strict organic diet of Angeli, following reports he has not eaten since being detained, per Newsweek

Angeli spoke with The Arizona Republic  last year about his suprot of QAnon, a group of so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’ who believe Trump has been cracking down on liberal politicians connected to pedophilia rings. 

“When you really do enough research,” Angeli said of QAnon, “it all ties together.”

