Azealia Banks Digs Up and Boils Her Dead Cat. Concerned Fans Question Her Mental Health. (Video)

*Five years after Azealia Banks shocked social media with video showing the blood-stained closet where she sacrifices chickens, the New York rapper has shared footage even more disturbing, causing fans to express concern over her mental well being.

In a series of clips shared on Instagram, Banks showed herself digging up a deceased cat, which she says was named Lucifer.

Banks then cut to scenes of herself boiling the carcass. The caption read: “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”

