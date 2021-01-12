Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Azealia Banks Digs Up and Boils Her Dead Cat. Concerned Fans Question Her Mental Health. (Video)

Azealia Banks digging up her dead cat Lucifer in an Instagram video

*Five years after Azealia Banks shocked social media with video showing the blood-stained closet where she sacrifices chickens, the New York rapper has shared footage even more disturbing, causing fans to express concern over her mental well being.

In a series of clips shared on Instagram, Banks showed herself digging up a deceased cat, which she says was named Lucifer.

Banks then cut to scenes of herself boiling the carcass. The caption read: “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”

Watch below:

