Monday, January 11, 2021
Home Columns EUR Commentary
EUR Commentary

The Outcome Would NOT Have Been Worse if the Protesters at the Capitol Building Were Black

By Cory Alexander Haywood
0

*I’ll be called an “Uncle Tom” or a “coon” when people read this, but I don’t care.

Like it or not, here’s the truth – if blacks stormed the capitol building instead of whites, they would’ve been applauded by the liberal media, democrats, and civil rights activists all over the country.

In fact, I’d be willing to bet that if a group of black vigilantes successfully invaded a government-controlled building, the events of that day would be adapted into a screenplay and directed by Spike Lee.

Do I believe blacks would’ve been treated any worse by security or the police than the actual perpetrators were treated? No. I don’t. Why? It’s simple.

There’s hesitation among the powers that be to hold blacks accountable for their actions, even if these actions threaten the safety and integrity of black communities.

In other words, it’s become “racist” for people who dictate power in this country to be openly critical of blacks when they violate laws and push boundaries. In this day and age, white guilt and their efforts to atone for the transgressions of their slave-owning forefathers allows blacks to get away with murder – literally – without suffering any major consequences.

RELATED NEWS: MAGA Mauling: Horrific Riot Video Shows Capitol Police Officer Stomped, Beaten with American Flag Pole

The “slavery card” gives blacks immunity from the criticism and judgment that other racial groups experience when they transgress, especially whites. It’s a form of privilege.

For evidence, all you have to do is analyze footage from last year’s outbreak of BLM protests.

Although many of them were peaceful, there were also a great many that transformed into full-fledged riots – resulting in death, and irrevocable damage to public and private property. These acts of terrorism weren’t mitigated by law enforcement or the military.

The rioters were allowed to loot, burn and pillage whatever they set their eyes on.

In fact, these crimes happened repeatedly without the interference of police for several weeks. The perpetrators weren’t punished appropriately, they weren’t scolded by democrats, or repudiated by the media. They weren’t criminalized and shamed like the “rioters” who broke into the capitol building. The energy was completely and utterly different.

MORE NEWS: Kendrick Lamar Blasted for Engagement to Light-Skinned Girlfriend by Dark Skin Activist

US Capitol Rioters - GettyImages-1230457258-2
US Capitol Rioters

These incidents spanned an entire damn summer, they forced city and state officials nationwide to impose curfews on their residents, and they caused small business owners and retail establishments to fortify their buildings with a protective covering.

In the midst of all this, where was the police? Where were Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris hiding while these riots threatened to destroy entire communities? Why didn’t CNN condemn the perpetrators?

The answer is simple – it’s NOT en vogue to shake a finger at blacks – or their allies – no matter how shamefully and unlawfully they behave.

US Capitol riot - screenshot
US Capitol riot – screenshot

The current climate in our society allows blacks to express themselves in ways that endanger themselves and others, because as it stands, being “woke” means coming up with excuses to rationalize the dysfunction and carnage haunting communities of color.

For these reasons, I seriously doubt that blacks would encounter more aggression from police if a group of them invaded the capitol building. I doubt their fate would be any worse than their white counterparts.

I’m sure Joe Biden would reward them with stimulus checks and Popeyes chicken sandwiches.

Right now, there’s a forcefield protecting blacks from the consequences that recklessness elicits. I don’t see it disappearing anytime soon.

cory a haywood
Cory A. Haywood

Cory A. Haywood is a freelance writer based in Southern California. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood

Previous articleDr. Dre: Music Mogul Remains in ICU Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm
Cory Alexander Haywoodhttp://coryhaywood.webs.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO