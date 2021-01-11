SoHo Karen: Miya Ponsetto’s Wild DUI Arrest From 2020 Caught on Video [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*SoHo Karen was arrested last week for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cellphone and attacking him over it. Now a new video has surfaced showing her wild DUI arrest from 2020.

Miya Ponsetto is the 22-year-old California woman who confronted the 14-year-old son of Grammy-winning artist Keyon Harrold in the lobby of the Arlo hotel in New York City two weeks ago over her missing cell phone. As it turned out, she left it in an Uber and the driver later returned the cell phone to the hotel. Video captured by Harrold and hotel surveillance cameras show the woman attacking the teen and trying to take his phone.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced of Ponsetto’s October DUI arrest (the second in 4 months) that was filmed by bystanders, per TMZ. At one point she tells the cops: “There are gang members killing people right now and you’re arresting a girl?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyon Harrold (@keyonharrold)

TMZ has obtained video of Miya’s arrest Oct. 3 in Ventura County — for which she was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and obstructing/delaying a peace officer or EMT — and the accusations against her seem pretty solid … because she was absolutely out of control.

An eyewitness tells us … the drama started when Miya and her mom, Nicole, stopped on the side of a road … screaming and cussing at each other while outside of their Range Rover.

The witness says she tried seeing if they needed help, but Miya got back in the car and demanded her mom do the same … at which point, the witness says they recklessly drove off. The witness called the cops and tailed them, fearing Miya might’ve been intoxicated by the way she was driving. Eventually, they all pulled into a gas station.

That’s where things when left and cops showed up.

The “Soho Karen” who attacked and falsely accused a Black teen of stealing her phone was arrested in California. Police say Miya Ponsetto resisted arrest and tried to slam a car door on deputies. Her lawyer claims she is “emotionally unwell” and the attack wasn’t “race related.” pic.twitter.com/ZwXBgPqeAs — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 8, 2021

According to the report, once cops were able to get a reading on Ponsetto’s blood alcohol level, she blew.14, nearly twice the legal limit. This was her second DUI arrest. The first occurred in Malibu back in May and Ponsetto pleaded no contest and received probation. She also has a pending case for being drunk in public at the Peninsula hotel in Bev Hills, per TMZ.