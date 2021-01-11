Schwarzenegger: Trump ‘Worst President Ever’; Compares MAGA Rioters to Kristallnacht Nazis

*Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger pulled out his ol’ “Conan the Barbarian” sword for a nearly 8 minute video lacerating Donald Trump for inciting last Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol, and comparing the president’s followers to Nazis during Kristallnacht, or the “Night of Broken Glass,” in 1938, when they destroyed Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues at the start of the Holocaust.

“The mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies … I know where such lies lead,” he said in a reference to his own father’s past as a member of the Nazi party. “…a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

The former action star’s speech ended with swelling, cinematic music and a wielding of his Conan sword to symbolize democracy.

“The more you temper a sword, the stronger it becomes. The more you pound it with a hammer and then heat it in the fire, and then thrust it into the cold water, and then pound it again … the more often you do that the stronger it becomes,” he said. “Our democracy is like the steel of this sword. The more it is tempered, the stronger it becomes.”

He also called on Americans in both parties to rally around Joe Biden, telling the president-elect, “If you succeed, our nation succeeds. We support you with all our hearts as you seek to bring us together.”

Watch Schwarzenegger’s full speech below: