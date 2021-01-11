Monday, January 11, 2021
NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ is Bringing the Heat! – S9 Mid-Season Premiere Set for Jan 13 / WATCH

By Linda Antwi
*EURweb recently sat down with stars Daniel Kyri and Adriyan Rae to talk about what is in store for the return of “Chicago Fire” on NBC. The Dick Wolfe series is set to return on January 13, 2021.

With its ninth season of the high-octane drama, Chicago Fire gives you a look at the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions.

The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.

Chicago Fire

Kyri, plays newbie Darren Ritter and Rae just joined the firehouse, this season, as paramedic Gianna Mackey.

These two actors bring a fresh “new blood” into the already established firehouse.  As they navigate their jobs, relationships, heroism and the “bad guys” in the city, they stand committed to their service to the city.

Chicago Fire

Adriyan Rae, told EURweb that her character Gianna Mackey is “kind of like family to Joe Cruz and he has been trying to get her to 51 for a while and that is how she got thrown into 51.”

Gianna always wanted to be at a busier firehouse, but she had no idea what she was in store for when she landed there.  Out of the gate, she was attacked by a gun-wielding meth addict and she and her paramedic partner, Brett, are also run off the road by this same maniac and skirt death by the skin of their teeth.

But, nevertheless, Gianna is figuring out her footing and “realizing she is completely capable which is a beautiful journey of self-realization.”

Kyri told EURweb exclusively, that “we are going to get many more great opportunities to dig into Ritter’s personal life.”

Translated, that means that we are going to see Darren Ritter find and explore a love interest this season. Kyri added: “we are going to get to see him blossom a little bit.”

Now, we see the chemistry between Darren and Gianna already, but daredevil Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, has definitely already caught Gianna’s eye, too, so, maybe we will see a love triangle unfold?

Chicago Fire
Gianna and Blake

Regardless of the relationship maze, that is Firehouse 51, the mid-season premiere promises to be explosive, literally and figuratively.

The family inside Firehouse 51 knows no other way than to lay it all on the line for each other. “Chicago Fire” is bringing back the drama to our televisions and we are “here for it!”  Make sure to check out the return of “Chicago Fire,” Wednesday, January 13, 9/8c

“Chicago Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

