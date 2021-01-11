Monday, January 11, 2021
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Go Instagram Official with Romance

By Ny MaGee
Lori Harvey - Michael B Jordan
Lori Harvey – Michael B. Jordan

*Michael B. Jordan appears to have made his relationship with Steve Harvey’s step-daughter official. 

On Sunday, Lori Harvey shared several Polaroid photos of her boo’d up with the “Black Panther” star on Instagram. The duo were previously photographed together during the holiday season in Salt Lake City. They also reportedly got cozy ahead of Thanksgiving in November. That same month Jordan told PEOPLE what he was looking for in a romantic partner.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he said. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” Jordan added.

Check out his latest IG snaps with Lori below.

One of the posts Harvey shared of the twosome shows Jordan about to kiss her cheek. 

“Little” actress Marsai Martin was among the fans and celebs who praised the new coupling in the comments. Lori’s post received over a million “likes”.

Jordan also shared a grainy photo of him and the influencer together, which received over two million “likes — see below.

 

Jordan previously described to PEOPLE his idea of the date night: “The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi. Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

Harvey was previously romantically linked to rapper Future and Sean “Diddy” Combs. and Memphis Depay.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

