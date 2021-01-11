Melania Trump Plays Victim in First Statement on Deadly Capitol Riot

*First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence on Monday about last week’s deadly riots at the Capitol by the president’s anti-government supporters.

Trump wrote in a letter posted on the White House website that “violence is never acceptable.”

“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol,” the letter stated. She also reacted to the Trump supporters killed during the attacks, including the police officers who died.

“Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli (Babbitt), Benjamin (Phillips), Kevin Greeson, (Roseanne) Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she said.

Melania Trump has issued a typo-filled statement painting herself as the real victim of the Capitol attack and lashing out at everyone who reported that she refused to cancel her photo shoot during the attack. Surprised she didn’t throw in a “fuck Christmas” for good measure. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 11, 2021

Elsewhere in the statement, Trump lashed out at the “salacious gossip and unwarranted personal attacks” before playing the victim.

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain,” the first lady said in the post.

While Trump condemned the events, she said “passion and enthusiasm” is what led the domestic white terrorists to storm the Capitol.

“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence,” she said.

