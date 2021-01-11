Melania Trump Plays Victim in First Statement on Deadly Capitol Riot

*First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence on Monday about last week’s deadly riots at the Capitol by the president’s anti-government supporters.
Trump wrote in a letter posted on the White House website that “violence is never acceptable.”
“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol,” the letter stated. She also reacted to the Trump supporters killed during the attacks, including the police officers who died.
“Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli (Babbitt), Benjamin (Phillips), Kevin Greeson, (Roseanne) Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she said.
Melania Trump has issued a typo-filled statement painting herself as the real victim of the Capitol attack and lashing out at everyone who reported that she refused to cancel her photo shoot during the attack. Surprised she didn’t throw in a “fuck Christmas” for good measure.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 11, 2021
Elsewhere in the statement, Trump lashed out at the “salacious gossip and unwarranted personal attacks” before playing the victim.