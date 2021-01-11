Monday, January 11, 2021
Melania Trump Plays Victim in First Statement on Deadly Capitol Riot

By Ny MaGee
*First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence on Monday about last week’s deadly riots at the Capitol by the president’s anti-government supporters. 

Trump wrote in a letter posted on the White House website that “violence is never acceptable.”

“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol,” the letter stated. She also reacted to the Trump supporters killed during the attacks, including the police officers who died.

“Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli (Babbitt), Benjamin (Phillips), Kevin Greeson, (Roseanne) Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time,” she said.

READ MORE: Congressman James Clyburn Says Reparations to Black America ‘Not Gonna Happen’ (WATCH)

Elsewhere in the statement, Trump lashed out at the “salacious gossip and unwarranted personal attacks” before playing the victim.

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain,” the first lady said in the post.
While Trump condemned the events, she said “passion and enthusiasm” is what led the domestic white terrorists to storm the Capitol.
“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence,” she said.
“Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable,” she wrote.
You can read her full sattement on WhiteHouse.gov .
Hours after the Capitol riots ended, two of Melania Trump’s top aides resigned.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

