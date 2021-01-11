Monday, January 11, 2021
Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

By Fisher Jack
kim-porter-diddy
Kim Porter – Diddy

*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars.

Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual reportedly pried open a side door to the rapper and producer’s house in Toluca Lake, where his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter tragically passed away on November 15, 2018. The burglar forcibly entered the property, which triggered the security system.

TMZ reports that a caretaker was the one who discovered the break-in and realized somebody had rummaged through the house. As of right now, it is not known if anything was taken. It was said that police made a burglary report while Diddy, 51, and his family will be left to search the property to confirm if anything is missing.

MORE NEWS: #SoHo Karen: Miya Ponsetto's Wild DUI Arrest From 2020 Caught on Video [WATCH]

Fisher Jack

