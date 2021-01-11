Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald Trump is removed prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” a bulletin read per ABC News. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

The FBI reveals that an armed mob has warned that they will go to Washington on Jan. 16 and plan on a major riot if Trump is removed. The house is currently working on articles of impeachment following Wednesday’s Capitol riots. They want to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump incapable of performing his duties and would put Pence as acting President.

