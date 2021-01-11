Monday, January 11, 2021
Busta Rhymes Confesses to Duct Taping His Bulging Belly for Music Video! / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Tamron Hall - Busta Rhymes
Tamron Hall interviews Busta Rhymes

*We’ve got more on the complete body transformation of rapper Busta Rhymes. As we told you back in October, he dropped a whopping 86 pounds and today he’s telling his story to Tamron Hall.

Rhymes, 48, discusses what the journey has been like to get his health on track. In an exclusive sneak preview of his candid talk via DailyMailTV, Rhymes speaks on the emotional moment of being forced to tape down his bulging gut for a music video. He called it “one of the most difficult reality checks.”

As with most interview segments in the COVID-19 era Busta appeared remotely via Skye to char with Tamron who was in her NYC studio. Busta appears toned and fit while wearing a black T-shirt with a thick gold chain.

Tamron dove in and asked Rhymes (born Trevor George Smith Jr) about the humbling moment he experienced while filming the music video for his song “Czar” which dropped in October.

“When I shot that video there is a scene of me wearing all white with a headwrap. When I initially put that all white on, it showed how badly out of shape that I was on camera. So, we went in the dressing room and they duct-taped my stomach down with electric duct tape,” Busta Rhymes revealed. “It was difficult, it was probably one of the most difficult reality checks in my life.”

It was a reality check that Rhymes needed and he took it to heart and began to re-work his life around healthy eating and working out.

Around the same time the music video for “Czar” premiered, Busta revealed on social media that he had already dropped a considerable amount of weight.

Busta-Rhymes-before-after

In October, he shared a before and after comparison and explained he was motivated to trim down because he wanted to be in the “best shape” of his life before releasing his latest album

Adding: “I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!!”

Rhymes also expressed hope that his results will ‘inspire’ others who are where he used to be. The post got nearly 300,000 likes in 12 hours.

During his discussion with Hall, Rhymes also revealed how he dealt with the reactions of his family to his weight gain and what they think now that he feels better than ever.

The full interview with Busta Rhymes and Tamron Hall will air today, Monday, January 11. Get more info at TamronHallshow.com/.

Fisher Jack

