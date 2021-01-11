Bow Wow Mocked Over ‘Small Boat Party’, Upgrades to Bigger Size [VIDEO]

*Rapper Bow Wow was dragged after posting a video of himself on a small boat with several women onboard. He responded to the criticism by posting a new video of himself on a much bigger one.

Bow Wow initially posted the clip to his Instagram, showing him dancing with at least 15 other people stuffed on a white boat. Social media users wasted no time clowning the pint-sized hip-hop star.

Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

Bow Wow fired back at his critics by filming a new video on an upgraded water vessel, with plenty of room for him and his guests — see below.

Y’all done bullied Bow Wow into getting a bigger boat. pic.twitter.com/bk65jKxeXv — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Bow Wow recently revealed on Ebro in the Morning that he set to drop his final album.

“I’ma do one more album. It’s gonna be the last one and it’s gonna be called ‘Before 30,’ and I’ma have Snoop [Dogg] narrate the whole thing,” Bow Wow said.

