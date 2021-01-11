Monday, January 11, 2021
Bow Wow Mocked Over ‘Small Boat Party’, Upgrades to Bigger Size [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
bow wow
*Rapper Bow Wow was dragged after posting a video of himself on a small boat with several women onboard. He responded to the criticism by posting a new video of himself on a much bigger one.

Bow Wow initially posted the clip to his Instagram, showing him dancing with at least 15 other people stuffed on a white boat. Social media users wasted no time clowning the pint-sized hip-hop star. 

Check out the video below.

READ MORE: On 'The Real': Bow Wow Would Like His Daughter to Follow in His Footsteps

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

Bow Wow fired back at his critics by filming a new video on an upgraded water vessel, with plenty of room for him and his guests — see below. 

Meanwhile, Bow Wow recently revealed on Ebro in the Morning that he set to drop his final album.

“I’ma do one more album. It’s gonna be the last one and it’s gonna be called ‘Before 30,’ and I’ma have Snoop [Dogg] narrate the whole thing,” Bow Wow said. 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

