Social Media Goes At Keri Hilson for Defending Donald Trump Against Twitter Ban

*Like everyone else in America, singer/songwriter Keri Hilson has an opinion and she is on record as being one to question the so-called “democracy” of permanently banning Donald Trump from Twitter.

Of course, the reason the social media platform booted him in the first place was because of his direct role in inciting the insurrection on Capitol Hill earlier this week.

On top of that, most other social networks have followed-suit with similar bans and it seems the majority of people are down with it, but not Keri Hilson as she considers it dangerous.

MORE NEWS: Queen Latifah Trending After Folks React to Her Video Promo for New ‘The Equalizer’ Series / WATCH

“This may be funny. But it is a little dangerous too. Take Trump out of it for a moment…A democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of the world leaders. Our freedom of speech being taken from us. Slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the “free world” can be removed, imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read “false information detected” and propaganda. Deceptive reports. And flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

It’s worth pointing out that Hilson totally omitted the reason WHY Trump was banned.

In any event, because of the alleged posting (which has been deleted), Keri Hilson became a trending topic on Twitter late Saturday night:

Keri Hilson also thought 5G caused COVID, sooooo no one should be taking her seriously about her thoughts on free speech lol https://t.co/69F8c2BXK4 — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson needs to stop giving us reasons to bully her — Thee Bully (@Puff_Iya) January 10, 2021