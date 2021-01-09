Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

New Music & Video from Gap Band Percussionist Victor Orlando: ‘Covid is Over – Time 2 Party!’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Let The African Tribal Spiritual Rhythms and it’s Pulsating Beats, Move your Feet, and the Message to stay on your Path, through your Journey, to bring you Peace, Love, and a Brighter Hope.

Covid Is Over- Time 2 Party: www.victororlandoshow.com YouTube/Victororlando1

Forget About the Stress of the Current Situations, and release your inner, “Go-Go Funk” Party Animal and take a Journey with Fun-Ja-La, the video was shot in, The Future, 2029.

MORE NEWS:Dr. Dre’s Home Burglarized While He’s Hospitalized for Aneurysm – Thieves Saw Window of Opportunity

Written, Produced & Directed by Victor Orlando, whose B.O.W. (body of work), include: The Gap Band, Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, L.L. Cool J, Switch and others.

Victor Orlando
Victor Orlando

Victor Orlando has kept busy in the Industry with Live Performances and Touring Dates since the Days of the Gap Band and Chaka Khan. On the heels of Victor Orlando’s Grammy Nominated CD, N’ Da House, (White Lion Audio Record Label), and the Latin Single, “ARGENTIA”, f/ Alex Ligertwood, from the group, “SANTANA”, being Licensed for the Movie, “ FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY “, with James Caan,  Victor Orlando has taken this Covid break, to put out new music and his Directorial Debut of the videos to The Passage and Covid Is Over- Time 2 Party.

With the help of some of his Industry Top Artist Friends, this is sure to be a great Musical Adventure for 2021. Some of the Artist who were on hand for this New Music Project are:

Vernon Reid- Guitar Solo, on “Covid”, (Living Colour), Chad Wright- Drums, (The Jacksons), Cecil Thomas Jr.- Bass, (Diana Ross), Anthony “Tony” Grant, Vocals on “THE PASSAGE”, (The group, Chicago, & Tyler Perry’s Plays & T.V. show, ”Love Thy Neighbor”), Ronee Martin, Vocals on the “THE PASSAGE”, (America’s Got Talent), Farah Mitha, Percussion & Vocals on “Covid” (I Can See Your Voice).

For More Information on Music-Video-Cd’s-T-Shirts-2021 Calendars, Fun-Ja-La Merchandise, Downloads, Visit:

www.victororlandoshow.com
www.youtube.com/user/victororlando1

Previous articleMaxine Waters Calls For Investigating Capitol Police ‘Failure’ & Says Trump ‘is Trying to Create A Civil War’
Next articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Film Director Dominga Martin Tackles Russell Taylor Video Remotely
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO