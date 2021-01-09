New Music & Video from Gap Band Percussionist Victor Orlando: ‘Covid is Over – Time 2 Party!’ / WATCH

*Let The African Tribal Spiritual Rhythms and it’s Pulsating Beats, Move your Feet, and the Message to stay on your Path, through your Journey, to bring you Peace, Love, and a Brighter Hope.

Covid Is Over- Time 2 Party: www.victororlandoshow.com YouTube/Victororlando1

Forget About the Stress of the Current Situations, and release your inner, “Go-Go Funk” Party Animal and take a Journey with Fun-Ja-La, the video was shot in, The Future, 2029.

Written, Produced & Directed by Victor Orlando, whose B.O.W. (body of work), include: The Gap Band, Chaka Khan, Bobby Womack, L.L. Cool J, Switch and others.

Victor Orlando has kept busy in the Industry with Live Performances and Touring Dates since the Days of the Gap Band and Chaka Khan. On the heels of Victor Orlando’s Grammy Nominated CD, N’ Da House, (White Lion Audio Record Label), and the Latin Single, “ARGENTIA”, f/ Alex Ligertwood, from the group, “SANTANA”, being Licensed for the Movie, “ FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY “, with James Caan, Victor Orlando has taken this Covid break, to put out new music and his Directorial Debut of the videos to The Passage and Covid Is Over- Time 2 Party.

With the help of some of his Industry Top Artist Friends, this is sure to be a great Musical Adventure for 2021. Some of the Artist who were on hand for this New Music Project are:

Vernon Reid- Guitar Solo, on “Covid”, (Living Colour), Chad Wright- Drums, (The Jacksons), Cecil Thomas Jr.- Bass, (Diana Ross), Anthony “Tony” Grant, Vocals on “THE PASSAGE”, (The group, Chicago, & Tyler Perry’s Plays & T.V. show, ”Love Thy Neighbor”), Ronee Martin, Vocals on the “THE PASSAGE”, (America’s Got Talent), Farah Mitha, Percussion & Vocals on “Covid” (I Can See Your Voice).

