Saturday, January 9, 2021
King YAHWEH: ONE LOVE & ONE Purpose Will Heal the World

By Fisher Jack
Jaleel Smith and King YAHWEH
*“Out of Many, One People,” says the Jamaican national motto that unbeknownst to King Yahweh he has been embracing, practicing, and exclaiming for years. The motto symbolizes the unity & love that should be present between people from all creeds of life as we are truly one humanity.

While the world is on a pause, The Kingdom of Yahweh is still mindfully moving full speed ahead with sights now set on the reggae capital of the world. King Yahweh recently met with the Consul General of Jamaica to Miami, Oliver Mair, Miss Jamaica World 2nd Runner-Up Milinda Smith, and Jamaican operated Mission of Hope and Grace 501(c)3 President and C.E.O Coretta Mathie and Jaleel Smith to gain some insight on the current state of Jamaica.

Miss Jamaica World 2nd Runner-Up Milinda Smith Consul General Oliver Mair Jaleel Smith
There was much dialogue on the history of the Jamaican people, the charitable work The Kingdom of Yahweh is doing globally, and how a collaborative initiative could positively impact the Jamaican people on the island and abroad. Currently, the Consul General and Mission of Hope and Grace are conducting a charity drive to collect and distribute tablets to children in Jamaica who are unable to receive an education due to the current covid-19 restrictions in place.

While Jamaica is a notable tourist destination there are still many parts of the small island where indoor plumbing/restrooms, light after sunset, and even one meal every day isn’t a reality. With a single meal per day being unrealistic for many, the possibility of education during this pandemic is merely a dream as a basic tablet solely for educational purposes is unattainable without donations of the kindhearted.

King YAHWEH and President and Mission of Hope and Grace C
With no clear indication of when in-person schooling will resume on the island, the drive to collect tablets is still active. Milinda Smith has offered her spa, Epidermasters (6151 Miramar Parkway Ste 201 Miramar, Florida 33023), as an ongoing drop-off location for monetary donations and tablets which she delivers directly to Mission of Hope and Grace and the Consul General to be of aide.

The evening was one that was insightful and left everyone in attendance excited for the future with all the work that can be done with the support of one another. The mutual goal of King Yahweh, The Kingdom of Yahweh and his guests in attendance has always been to be of service, support, and upliftment to all mankind.

Consul General of Jamaica to Miami, Oliver Mair and King Yahweh
The immediate future is uncertain with covid-19 still running rampant; however, the righteous will continue to do the necessary work and prevail says King Yahweh.

“Chance has never yet satisfied the hope of a suffering people.” – Marcus Garvey

To schedule an appointment to drop off a tablet donation at Epidermasters please call (305) 796-0722 Epidermasters: 6151 Miramar Parkway ste 201 Miramar, Florida 33023 10

