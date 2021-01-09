Brother of Pop Smoke Reveals Rapper Received Death Threats Before He Was Murdered [VIDEO]

*Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson, chopped it up with Taraji P. Henson on the latest episode of her Facebook series Peace of Mind. The actress spoke to Jackson about how he’s coping with the rapper’s death.

The Brooklyn drill rapper was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, during a home invasion robbery. It was later reported that his death was a targeted attack.

Jackson said his brother received death threats before his death.

“All of that stuff he went through, it was just… People would put him down and count him out,” he explained. “There was a lot of threats on his life because of that. And people were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from. I didn’t think that anybody would do that and it’s just a lot that goes into it.”

Jackson also said that there was a lack of security around Pop Smoke. “It’s mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security,” he said. “That still plays on my mind. That just don’t make no sense.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackson spoke about being left in shock after first learning hsi brother was killed.

“Me losing my own brother… I’m going through so many things,” he said. “I won’t be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him again, I won’t be able to see him…I won’t be able to show him my accomplishments.”

You can watch the full interview via the clip above, which also features a conversation with rapper Asian Doll over th death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper King Von.

We previously reported… famed OJ Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden is reportedly the defense attorney for one of the two males connected to the slaying.

Darden briefly represented Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, but dropped the case after he and his family received death threats.