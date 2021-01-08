Friday, January 8, 2021
Twitter Says it Has PERMANENTLY Banned Donald Trump – Is it Too Little, Too Late?

By Fisher Jack
*Whoa, this is HUGE. Twitter has done the right thing and permanently suspended President Donald Trump from accessing his account.

The social media platform’s decision follows Facebook’s move on Thursday to block Trump “indefinitely,” citing the risks to the president continuing to use the platform. Facebook’s ban will last for at least the next two weeks, until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a tweet.

The actions by social media platforms against Trump come two days after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as a joint session of Congress convened to certify the election results. The violent insurrection resulted in evacuations from the Capitol and one death.

Twitter faced mounting pressure to ban Trump’s account following the riots. Business Insider reports that investor Chris Sacca tweeted that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have “blood on your hands” for allowing content to remain on their platforms in the name of free speech. Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao tweeted: “just ban him already.”

Plans to storm the Capitol had been circulating on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Parler in the weeks leading up to the attack, with far-right extremists and QAnon conspiracy theorists posting about the date, January 6, on Twitter. According to BuzzFeed News, experts uncovered approximately 20,800 accounts mentioning the date.

