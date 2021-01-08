Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Politics Government
Government

Trump Has Nerve to Tell Mob He Inspired to Storm Capitol: ‘You Do Not Represent Our Country’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*A day after angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Donald Trump delivered a pre-recorded message saying the angry mob does “not represent our country.”

Amid the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump called the white domestic terrorists “special” and added, “We love you.”

But as calls for his removal mounted for inciting the insurrection, Trump reversed course and claimed he was “outraged” by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that took place in Washington D.C. this week.

READ MORE: Shopify Deactivates Trump’s Online Stores, Facebook Bans President ‘Indefinitely’

“I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders,” he falsely said. According to White House officials, Vice President Mike Pence called in the National Guard, per New York Times.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said in his speech. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He then noted that “now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

Trump also claimed his lawsuits challenging the election results “was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

“In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters, and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

The president concluded by insisting he is now focused on “ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” Trump added. “And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

Meanwhile, the president has been banned from Instagram and Facebook for using “his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters.”

Donald+Trump+Donald+Trump+Campaigns+Election+2H8TEHF7FG-l
Getty

Previous articleLeBron James: What If ‘Those Were My Kind Storming The Capitol?’ (Watch)
Next articleKanye West Shuts Down Gay Rumors with Beauty Influencer Jeffree Star
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO