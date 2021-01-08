Trump Has Nerve to Tell Mob He Inspired to Storm Capitol: ‘You Do Not Represent Our Country’ [WATCH]

*A day after angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Donald Trump delivered a pre-recorded message saying the angry mob does “not represent our country.”

Amid the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump called the white domestic terrorists “special” and added, “We love you.”

But as calls for his removal mounted for inciting the insurrection, Trump reversed course and claimed he was “outraged” by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that took place in Washington D.C. this week.

“I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders,” he falsely said. According to White House officials, Vice President Mike Pence called in the National Guard, per New York Times.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said in his speech. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He then noted that “now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

Trump also claimed his lawsuits challenging the election results “was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

“In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters, and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.”

The president concluded by insisting he is now focused on “ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” Trump added. “And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

Meanwhile, the president has been banned from Instagram and Facebook for using “his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters.”