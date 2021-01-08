Trump Reportedly Tells Top Aides He Wants to Pardon Himself, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black

*President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested to his top advisers that he wants to pardon himself before leaving office.

Trump will announce pardons on Jan. 19, and Bloomberg reports the people he is considering include Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller. His son Don Jr., daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Wayne is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition while traveling from Los Angeles to Miami in December 2019.

Kodak Black is currently incarcerated for allegedly falsifying documents to obtain a firearm.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump has long believed he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” the president said in a June 2018 tweet amid former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Louis Seidman, a Georgetown professor who previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, said that a pardon “does imply something that one person gives to another, and it also runs up against obvious questions of conflict of interest.”

“No president has ever tried to do that,” said Seidman. “There is no precedent. I don’t know of any Supreme Court cases that speak to it at all.”

“There is nothing to prevent Trump from adding his own name to the list of pardoned individuals,” said Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor.