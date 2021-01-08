*Richard Barnett, the MAGA clown and Capitol Building rioter – who obviously thinks he’s some kind of bad-ass hero – has been arrested for unlawful entry of Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Barnett is also the man seen in photos putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Along with Barnett, another man who brought 11 Molotov cocktails, two handguns and an assault rifle to the Capitol on Wednesday was also arrested.

The DoJ announced on a call with reporters on Friday afternoon that 15 people had been charged.

Barnett, 60, was charged with unlawful entry. He was taken into custody at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas.

It’s unclear where he now is or if he’ll be extradited but he is in custody.

The other man, Lonnie Coffman, 70, was arrested after police found his red GMC pick-up truck near the RNC – where a pipe bomb was left.

He has not been charged over the pipe bomb but cops found two handguns, 11 Molotov cocktails and an M-4 assault rifle in his vehicle.

In total, even though it’s a fraction of the tens of thousands of rioters, a little over 80 people have been arrested in total and 55 are being pursued on federal charges, officials said on the call.

Additionally, one other person has been charged with punching a cop and a fourth was charged with bringing a 9mm handgun into the Capitol Building.