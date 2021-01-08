Netflix Releases Key Art & Trailer for Oscar Contender ‘Malcolm and Marie’ / LOOK

*Netflix has released the trailer and key are for the romantic drama and Oscar contender “Malcolm and Marie” set for worldwide release on February 5.

Here’s the summary: Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

MALCOLM & MARIE

Film Release Date: February 5

Written & Directed By: Sam Levinson

Produced By: Kevin Turen, p.g.a., Ashley Levinson, p.g.a., Sam Levinson, p.g.a., Zendaya, p.g.a., John David Washington, p.g.a.

Executive Produced By: Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Scott Mescudi

Starring: Zendaya as Marie

John David Washington as Malcolm

source: Netflix