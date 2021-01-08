Friday, January 8, 2021
Home News
News

MAGA Rioters Left Trails of Doo-Doo! US Capitol Hallways Smeared with Brown ‘Footprints’

By Fisher Jack
0

*Lord have mercy. The more we learn, the worse it gets. We’ve now learned that Some of the MAGA mob rioters who stormed the US Capitol smeared their own feces throughout the building and left brown ‘footprints’ in their wake.

Senator Chuck Schumer’s staffers found out on Thursday that some rioters had defecated in the Capitol, the NYDaily News reported via a source.

They are believed to have defecated in one of the bathrooms after breaching the Capitol before ‘tracking’ their excrement in multiple hallways in the building.

Brown footprints were found in parts of the Capitol hallways.

‘It looked like they tracked it around,’ the source said.

MORE NEWS: Son of Cameo Frontman (Larry Blackmon) is an NYC-based Politician and Activist

Crews cleaning up Capitol Bldg
Clean up crews pictured cleaning Capitol after MAGA rioters tracked their excrement through hallways of the Capitol Bldg. – Getty

The feces left behind was just some of extensive damage caused by the mob when they stormed the Capitol in a violent siege that has left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer who is believed to have been hit over the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot.

Harrowing images show shattered windows, graffiti-covered statues and teargas stains lining the walls of the historic building.

Bags filled with zipties, bullet holes, dirty footprints and toppled furniture were seen scattered across the US legislature.

The Capitol sustained significant damage as hordes of rioters kicked down doors and climbed scaffolding to gain entry.

Nancy Pelosi’s office was also vandalized, with drawers pulled out of desks and papers strewn across the floor. Multiple protesters uploaded photos to social media of them mockingly posing for selfies at her desk.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach.

Get more of this story at Daily Mail.

Previous articleCapitol Police Chief Steven Sund Resigning After Pro-Trump Mob Attack
Next articleTrump Reportedly Tells Top Aides He Wants to Pardon Himself, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO