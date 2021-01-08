MAGA Rioters Left Trails of Doo-Doo! US Capitol Hallways Smeared with Brown ‘Footprints’

*Lord have mercy. The more we learn, the worse it gets. We’ve now learned that Some of the MAGA mob rioters who stormed the US Capitol smeared their own feces throughout the building and left brown ‘footprints’ in their wake.

Senator Chuck Schumer’s staffers found out on Thursday that some rioters had defecated in the Capitol, the NYDaily News reported via a source.

They are believed to have defecated in one of the bathrooms after breaching the Capitol before ‘tracking’ their excrement in multiple hallways in the building.

Brown footprints were found in parts of the Capitol hallways.

‘It looked like they tracked it around,’ the source said.

The feces left behind was just some of extensive damage caused by the mob when they stormed the Capitol in a violent siege that has left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer who is believed to have been hit over the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot.

Harrowing images show shattered windows, graffiti-covered statues and teargas stains lining the walls of the historic building.

Bags filled with zipties, bullet holes, dirty footprints and toppled furniture were seen scattered across the US legislature.

The Capitol sustained significant damage as hordes of rioters kicked down doors and climbed scaffolding to gain entry.

Nancy Pelosi’s office was also vandalized, with drawers pulled out of desks and papers strewn across the floor. Multiple protesters uploaded photos to social media of them mockingly posing for selfies at her desk.

The rampage that has shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach.

Get more of this story at Daily Mail.